Vandals wreck West Terre Haute park - here's what they did

West T Park

Credit: Commissioner Chris Switzer

 By Chris Essex

WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Workers are cleaning up a Vigo County park after it was vandalized.

It happened at South 7th Street Park in West Terre Haute.

Vandals left explicit language and drawings on different structures. County employees also found flipped portable bathrooms, signs of a fire and stolen picnic tables.

A Little Library at the park also had its books ripped out and scattered.

This incident has made a few local families skeptical of visiting the park.

Park and county officials were able to clean up the mess, but they say that restrictions and new security measures will be added to the park.

