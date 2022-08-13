Van Buren Fire Department hosts open house to recruit more firefighters

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Van Buren Fire Department in Clay County hosted an open house on Saturday.
This was all in an effort to recruit more volunteer firefighters and we've heard they've already had a few new applications submitted!
The open house included a bounce house, free food, games, and the station's mascot, Sparky the dog, was there to help with recruiting.
The Fire Chief says they are now down to 10 firefighters and they used to see up to 25 volunteer firefighters. Now the goal is to continue recruiting and get more people interested in firefighting.
"We are struggling to keep them and we are struggling to get them," Pete Taylor, the Fire Chief at the Van Buren Fire Department, said. "It takes dedication to be a firefighter and we just hope we can get some members to come in and increase our staff,"
If you are interested in applying, you can head over to the Van Buren Fire Department. That's located at 10080 N. Harmony Hickory Street in Brazil, Indiana.
To apply, you must be at least 18 years old, have a high school diploma or passed the GED, and pass both a drug screening and a physical exam.