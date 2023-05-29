VA aims to transform future healthcare for servicemen and women with 'Million Veteran Program'

The Department of Veterans Affairs hopes a program will have a lasting impact on future generations of servicemen and women.
The "Million Veteran Program" explores how genes, lifestyle, and military exposure affect the health of service members.
It launched in 2011.
Since then, more than 950,000 veterans have joined. They provide samples and medical data to researchers.
The data has helped in research involving cancer rates, diabetes, heart disease, and mental health issues.
Officials from the VA say their goal is to reach one million veterans in the program's registry by Veterans' Day.
Learn more about the program here.