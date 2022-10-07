 Skip to main content
...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 11 AM EDT SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 32 will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...From 2 AM to 11 AM EDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

Uvalde school district suspends entire district police department

  • Updated
  • 0

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District has suspended the entire UCISD police department on Friday, according to a news release from the district.

"The District remains committed to resolving issues with verifiable evidence. Decisions concerning the UCISD police department have been pending the results of the Texas Police Chiefs Association and JPPI investigation. Recent developments have uncovered additional concerns with department operations.

"As a result of the recent developments, Lt. Miguel Hernandez and Ken Mueller have been placed on administrative leave, and the District has made the decision to suspend all activities of the Uvalde CISD Police Department for a period of time. Officers currently employed will fill other roles in the district. Ken Mueller has elected to retire."

