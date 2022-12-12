Utility District of western Indiana predicts higher energy bills

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - According to the Utilities District of western Indiana customers could see a 4% increase. On average that could add around $6.50 to your monthly bill.
UDWI says the expected spike in prices comes from inflation, supply chain disruption, and even events across the globe. While a near seven dollar monthly increase may not seem like a lot...it adds up quick.
Treva Rose is a Terre Haute local and she spoke on her hopes on the higher prices.
"Its's disappointing to hear that it is going up," she said. "However, I just hope that it does not last very long."
Creating electricity requires a fuel source. But according to UDWO, coal prices are up almost 300% since this time last year. Natural gas prices have jumped more than 100% and because of these spikes wholesale power prices have increased by nearly 200%.
UDWI's CEO released a statement that read, "We will continue to work for our members and do what is within our power to help control cost."
According to Direct Energy, air conditioning and heating uses nearly half of your monthly energy. Water heating uses 14%. appliances like fridges, washers and dryers, and dishwashers use 13%. While lighting and media equipment use are 13% combined.
Rose spoke on what she is doing to lower the costs of her energy bill this time of the year.
"Some of the things that I have done already is I have tried to use LED lights throughout my whole house because that does save quiet a bit of money," she said. "Also, I use cold water when I wash my clothes."
There are assistance programs to help pay for utility bills like the federal energy assistance program. You can visit their website at www.benefits.gov.