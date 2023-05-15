 Skip to main content
USPS works to combat mail theft

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - The United States Postal Service says it's seeing a rise in theft.

Now, the agency is beefing up mail security.

Three-hundred letter carriers have been robbed on the job since October of last year. There have been more than 25,000 incidents of theft.

The USPS is installing high-security blue collection boxes around the country.

The agency is also replacing old locks with electronic ones.

The USPS hopes to prevent identity theft by updating the process for change of address requests.

