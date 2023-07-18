USPS warns of "smishing" text scam

The United States Postal Service is warning you after a new scam started making the rounds.

The USPS says this particular scam will come as a text message.

The text message has a link that asks you to click on it, saying the delivery of your package requires a response. USPS says don't click on this link.

The postal service uses five-digit short codes to text people.

USPS calls this type of scam "smishing." It is a phishing attempt using text.

To make a report, just copy the message without clicking on the link, and paste it into an email. You'll send it to spam@uspis.gov.

You can also forward the text to 7726.