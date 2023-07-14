Using a chainsaw to transform an old tree into art

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - What was once an old tree is now an amazing piece of artwork that will be enjoyed by many who visit Gregg Park in Vincennes.
It's been hard to ignore the sound of chainsaws in Gregg Park this past week.
If that hasn't captured your attention, maybe the giant horse statue being carved at the entrance of the park has.
It has certainly captured the attention of many others in Knox County.
"You don't really get a tree this big to work on, so to be able to do a full-sized horse is rare," said artist Chris Trotter.
Trotter is the "self-taught" chainsaw artist who is carving the large rearing stallion.
Trotter owns Wooden Wonders in Nashville, Indiana.
Trotter says he has done this for over two decades and has carved statues all over the country.
"I just kind of go wherever the fun is. I like to have a little bit of a challenge."
Work on carving the horse began on Monday.
In less than a week, Trotter transformed an old tree stump into a piece of art.
Vincennes Parks Superintendent Chris Moore told says, former Vincennes city council member Duane Chattin suggested the idea while some dead trees were being cut down in the park.
"We thought that it'd be a great idea to preserve these old trees. Instead of cutting them down and replanting trees, we thought it'd be awesome to do an art sculpture in the park."
Gregg Park is full of many eye-catching pieces of art.
The piece being carved by Trotter is a tribute to the park's past.
"This used to be the Knox County Fairground and a horse race track. We thought it was fitting to do a horse sculpture as part of the history of the park," said Moore.
Both Trotter and Moore told News 10 there are talks about having another statue carved out of another tree in the back of the park.
You can view more of Trotter's work on his Facebook page by clicking here.