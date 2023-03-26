USDA is offering grants for agriculture producers for better product and business relations

WASHINGTON - The United States Department of Agriculture is offering $31 million to help farmers reach bigger and better markets through product quality.
The money is available through the Value-Added Producer Grants program. Independent producers, farmer and rancher co-ops, and producer groups are eligible.
The max award for a planning grant is $75,000. The max for a working capital grant is $250,000.
Electronic applications are due on May 11th before midnight. Paper applications are due by May 16th.
For more info, click here.
The USDA is also accepting applications for grants to help socially disadvantaged agriculture producers and rural business owners.
Three million dollars is being offered all together through the Socially Disadvantaged Groups Grant program. The hope is to provide technical help for leadership training, business plans, and agricultural relations.
The max amount for an applicant to receive is $175,000. Electronic applications are due by 4:30 P.M. on May 16th.
For more information, click here.