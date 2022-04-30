USAC Silver Crown Season Opener this weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Action Track is gearing up for a big weekend.
The first race of the season is set for this Sunday. It is the USAC Silver Crown Season opener.
Wabash Valley Fairground leaders say they are excited about some changes this year.
You will notice a 9-foot fence that's visible from Highway 41. They have also remodeled the concession stand.
It's all to give you the best experience when you visit.
"In the racing world, this is a famous track. So, it's pretty exciting that we're back. We have new promoters out here this year. They've done a ton of updates as you can tell," Wabash Valley Fairgrounds manager Jenny Hamilton said.
You'll find the action track at the Wabash Valley Fairgrounds
The fun gets underway this Sunday!
Infield opens at 2 p.m. with Hot Laps starting at 5 p.m.
General admission tickets are $30. Kids 10 and under are free!
Parking is $5 a car.