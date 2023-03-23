US tuberculosis cases nearing pre-pandemic levels, CDC data shows

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River. .Rainfall of two to over four inches in multiple waves through Saturday morning is expected to bring significant flooding to the lower White River and parts of the East Fork White River and nearby tributaries. Widespread minor river flooding is expected along the Wabash and may develop along the upper White. Until the heavy rainfall exits the area late Friday night there remains potential for locally heavy rain to make the flooding worse. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY, MARCH 31... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...From Friday morning to Friday, March 31. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to flood. Higher bottomlands begin to flood. Water backs up most local tributaries. River water is at the top of some private levees. Lowest county roads begin to flood. Parke CR 75 W begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 8.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 21.7 feet early Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Friday, March 31. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&