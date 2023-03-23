US tuberculosis cases nearing pre-pandemic levels, CDC data shows

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Rainfall of two to over four inches in multiple waves through
Saturday morning is expected to bring significant flooding to the
lower White River and parts of the East Fork White River and nearby
tributaries. Widespread minor river flooding is expected along the
Wabash and may develop along the upper White. Until the heavy
rainfall exits the area late Friday night there remains potential
for locally heavy rain to make the flooding worse.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO SATURDAY, APRIL
01...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From Friday evening to Saturday, April 01.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Pottsville Street just northwest of Terre
Haute is flooded.  Lowland flooding in progress with several river
roads flooded in Clark County Illinois.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday /10:30 AM EDT Thursday/ the stage was
9.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow evening to a crest of 22.2 feet early Tuesday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday, April
01.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE FRIDAY NIGHT TO FRIDAY, MARCH
31...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From late Friday night to Friday, March 31.

* IMPACTS...At 22.0 feet, Low areas of River Park at Clinton flood.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Saturday morning to a crest of 21.7 feet early Monday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY, MARCH 31...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From Friday morning to Friday, March 31.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries. River water is at the top of some private
levees. Lowest county roads begin to flood. Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 8.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow morning to a crest of 21.7 feet early Monday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage Friday, March
31.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING THROUGH
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...East, Central, and south-central Indiana

* WHEN...From 8 PM EDT this evening through Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Extensive street
flooding and flooding of creeks and rivers are possible.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Total rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches between this evening
and Saturday morning can be expected within most of the watch
area. Locally higher amounts are possible in areas that
receive training thunderstorms. Greatest concern for high
rain rates and therefore flooding will be tonight and Friday
night.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

US tuberculosis cases nearing pre-pandemic levels, CDC data shows

  • 0
US tuberculosis cases nearing pre-pandemic levels, CDC data shows

Many tuberculosis diagnoses may have been missed, misdiagnosed or delayed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

 Spencer Platt/Getty Images/File

Tuberculosis cases reported in the United States appear to be returning to levels seen before the Covid-19 pandemic, according to a new report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The US incidence of tuberculosis, or TB, increased slightly last year after a substantial 20.2% decline in 2020 and a 9.8% increase in 2021, according to the data published in the CDC's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report on Thursday, just a day ahead of World Tuberculosis Day.

"TB incidence increased during 2022, compared with that during 2020 and 2021," CDC researchers wrote in the report. Now, the incidence "appears to be returning to prepandemic levels among U.S.-born and non-U.S.-born populations."

Before the pandemic, the incidence of reported tuberculosis decreased gradually in the United States from 1993 through 2019, falling to 2.7 cases per 100,000 people in 2019 and then to 2.2 in 2020, CDC data showed.

The researchers noted that during the pandemic, many tuberculosis diagnoses may have been missed, misdiagnosed or delayed.

In 2021, tuberculosis incidence rebounded to 2.4 cases per 100,000 and increased even more to 2.5 in 2022, according to the CDC. Last year, 8,300 cases were reported in the United States, compared with 7,874 cases in 2021.

American Indian, Alaska Native, and Native Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander communities appear to be the most affected, according to the CDC, with incidence rates 10 times higher than among White people. A rise in cases has also been seen among young children and people who have newly arrived from outside the country.

Compared with 2021, the largest increase in tuberculosis incidence last year was among children 4 and younger and people 15 to 24. Adults 65 and older were the only age group that had a decrease, the data showed.

Higher proportions of TB cases also are among people experiencing homelessness or living in correctional or long-term care facilities, according to the CDC.

Washington state recently had its largest tuberculosis outbreak in 20 years.

Another report published Thursday in the MMWR described how a total of 25 tuberculosis cases were identified among people incarcerated at two Washington prisons in 2021 and 2022.

"An additional 244 resident-contacts and staff-member-contacts without known TB histories in five facilities received a diagnosis of latent TB infection," the researchers wrote, meaning they were infected but had no symptoms.

Between 2014 and 2020, no tuberculosis cases had been reported within the Washington prison system.

Tuberculosis is a bacterial infection, usually in the lungs, that can cause coughing, chest pain and fever -- characterized by coughing up blood or mucus.

Tuberculosis disease is curable, often treated with a standardized course of drugs that usually includes antibacterial medicines. It can also be prevented with protocols such as screening, vaccination and making sure people who are infected finish their course of treatment.

Each year, about 10 million people fall ill with the disease, even though it is preventable and curable, and about 1.5 million people die, making it "the world's top infectious killer," according to the World Health Organization. TB is one of the leading causes of death for people with HIV worldwide.

There has also been a global rise in tuberculosis.

"The Covid-19 pandemic and conflicts in many countries have severely disrupted services to prevent, detect and treat TB. As a result, WHO last year reported an increase in TB deaths for the first time in more than a decade," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus said Thursday.

Tedros added that world leaders are scheduled to meet in New York in September to discuss the state of tuberculosis and efforts to end the global TB epidemic by 2030.

"We believe that meeting should be a turning point in the fight against TB, if leaders make real and lasting commitments to invest in the response to TB," he said. "Ending TB by 2030 is an extremely ambitious target."

On Thursday, WHO released a "flagship initiative" document outlining the effort to fast-track progress toward ending tuberculosis between 2023 and 2027. The initiative includes a call to action for nations and providers to accelerate the rollout of new WHO-recommended oral treatment regimens for drug-resistant tuberculosis, which the agency calls "a pressing public health concern."

"2023 is our chance to push forward the agenda towards ending TB," Dr. Tereza Kasaeva, director of WHO's Global Tuberculosis Programme, said in a news release Thursday.

"WHO is pressing for firm political commitment at the highest level, strong multisectoral collaboration including beyond health, and an effective accountability system. We need everyone -- individuals, communities, societies, donors and governments -- to do their part to end TB," she said. "Together, yes, we can end TB."

