US Supreme Court’s EPA ruling may create some concerns

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - The US Supreme Court has made several big decisions recently including the role the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has over power-plant emissions.
Now, one local environmental law professor is sharing his thoughts with us.
Here’s a bit of background on the decision. In a 6-3 vote, the court ruled the Clean Power Plan established under the Obama Administration has exceeded Congressional authority. This includes mandates for existing coal and natural gas power plants to reduce pollution.
But some experts, like Professor Fischman with Indiana University, fear this decision may have long-term consequences on the efforts to fight climate change and potentially other health-related issues.
“It does create a problem for the Biden administration which has to be more careful in choosing from the menu of options it has to address climate change, but also other public health issues, like addressing cancer and respiratory diseases like asthma," Robert Fischman, an environmental law professor at Indiana University, said.
Fischman is encouraging Hoosiers to start by conserving their own energy resources, especially with coal and gasoline.