US senators unveil bipartisan bill empowering Biden to ban TikTok and other services

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Mount Carmel.

Wabash River at Vincennes.

Wabash River at Riverton.

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Clinton.

Wabash River at Terre Haute.

Wabash River at Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Lafayette.

.Minor flooding is ongoing along the Wabash river and several
tributaries due to 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall that fell Friday March
3rd.

Flooding is ongoing along the full length of the Wabash River with
the crest near Clinton.

Flooding along many smaller tributaries that has not already ended
will end by Tuesday. Flooding will continue through the end of the
week and into next week on lower portion of the Wabash river.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SUNDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...Until early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Saturday afternoon and continue falling to 8.1 feet
Wednesday, March 15.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 23.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:45 AM EST Tuesday was 23.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Sunday afternoon and continue falling to 7.2 feet Friday,
March 17.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 22.5 feet, Access to North Lake and Izaak Walton
Areas nearly impossible by land vehicles.  South Lake Area and 10
homes near Fort Harrison Country Club begin to flood.  Water is at
critical stage for a few agricultural levees.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CST Tuesday /11:30 AM EST Tuesday/ the stage was
22.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CST Tuesday /11:30 AM EST Tuesday/ was
22.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 22.5
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage Monday
morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

US senators unveil bipartisan bill empowering Biden to ban TikTok and other services

US senators unveil bipartisan bill empowering Biden to ban TikTok and other services

On March 7, a dozen US senators unveiled bipartisan legislation expanding President Joe Biden's legal authority to ban TikTok nationwide, marking the latest in a string of congressional proposals threatening the social media platform's future in the United States.

 Michael A. McCoy/Reuters

A dozen US senators unveiled bipartisan legislation Tuesday expanding President Joe Biden's legal authority to ban TikTok nationwide, marking the latest in a string of congressional proposals threatening the social media platform's future in the United States.

The legislation, called the Restricting the Emergence of Security Threats that Risk Information and Communications Technology (RESTRICT) Act, does not target TikTok specifically for a ban. But it aims to give the US government new powers, up to and including a ban, against foreign-linked producers of electronics or software that the Commerce Department deems to be a national security risk.

The proposed law takes a wide-ranging approach to fears that companies with ties to China could be pressured by that country's government into handing over Americans' sensitive personal information or communications records. In the case of TikTok, lawmakers have said China's national security laws could force TikTok's Chinese parent, ByteDance, to provide access to TikTok's US user data.

TikTok CEO Shou Chew said this week the company has never received such a request from the Chinese government and would never comply with one. The company has taken voluntary steps to wall off US user data from the rest of its global organization, including by hosting that data on servers operated by the US tech giant Oracle. The company is also negotiating a possible agreement with the Biden administration that could allow TikTok to continue operating in the United States under certain conditions.

In a statement, TikTok spokesperson Brooke Oberwetter said a US government ban would stifle American speech and would be "a ban on the export of American culture and values to the billion-plus people who use our service worldwide."

But that has not stopped many policymakers from seeking tougher measures against the company.

Last week, the House Foreign Affairs Committee advanced a bill that would require the Biden administration to issue a nationwide TikTok ban if an assessment of the platform found potential risks to US user data — risks that multiple administration officials have already said exist.

Another bill led by Sen. Marco Rubio would ban transactions by social media companies based in or under the "substantial influence" of countries considered US foreign adversaries.

Tuesday's bill, unveiled by Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner and South Dakota Republican Sen. John Thune, is less prescriptive — granting the Commerce Department wide discretion to identify, and then to mitigate, perceived risks stemming from technology produced by companies with ties to foreign adversaries including China, Russia, Iran, North Korea, Cuba and Venezuela.

The bill specifically directs the Secretary of Commerce to "identify, deter, disrupt, prevent, prohibit, investigate, or otherwise mitigate" national security risks associated with technology linked to those countries. It enables the Commerce Secretary to negotiate, enter into, impose and enforce "any mitigation measure" in response.

That latitude would reflect an entirely new authority granted to the Secretary of Commerce, not authority derived from the International Emergency Economic Powers Act.

The legislation would cover a broad range of technologies in addition to social media, Warner said, including artificial intelligence, financial technology services, quantum computing and e-commerce. The bill's text also prioritizes technology in satellite and mobile networks, cloud services and storage, internet infrastructure providers, home internet gear, commercial and personal drones, video games and payment apps, among others.

Under the bill, the US government would also be required to declassify and share evidence gathered by the intelligence community to substantiate allegations that a given company or product poses a national security risk.

The bill would shift US policy away from an ad hoc scramble focused on individual companies, and provide the US government with a systematic legal structure for addressing tech-driven spying threats, Warner said.

In recent years, US concerns about Chinese espionage have largely focused on telecommunications companies such as Huawei and ZTE, who produce wireless gear for cellular networks. But those have expanded to include makers of surveillance cameras and, more recently, apps and software makers such as TikTok.

"Instead of playing whack-a-mole on Huawei one day, ZTE the next, Kasperky, TikTok — we need a more comprehensive approach to evaluating and mitigating these threats posed by these foreign technologies from these adversarial nations," said Warner, adding that the bill was crafted in consultation with the Departments of Commerce, Defense, Justice and Treasury, along with US intelligence officials, the Federal Communications Commission and the White House.

In a statement, National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan endorsed the bill, calling it "a systematic framework for addressing technology-based threats to the security and safety of Americans."

"This will help us address the threats we face today, and also prevent such risks from arising in the future," Sullivan said.

Warner added that the legislation has "sparked a lot of interest" from other senators beyond the 12 co-sponsors and among some members of the House in both parties.

