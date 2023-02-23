 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River at Covington.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Rainfall amounts of one and a half to over three inches since
Tuesday night has brought lowland flooding to upper portions of the
Tippecanoe River and Wildcat Creek, and will bring lowland flooding
along the Wabash starting this afternoon and working downstream into
this weekend that could last into early next week along parts of the
middle and lower Wabash.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON TO EARLY THURSDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From Friday afternoon to early Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Thursday the stage was 6.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow afternoon to a crest of 18.3 feet Sunday evening. It
will then fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

US plans to expand training of Taiwanese forces

In this photo released by the Taiwan Presidential Office, soldiers take part in a drill during a visit by Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, at a military base in Chiayi in southwestern Taiwan in January.

 Taiwan Presidential Office/AP

The US is planning to increase the number of US troops training Taiwanese forces on the self-governing island in the coming months, according to US officials.

It is unclear how many additional US troops will take part in the expanded training efforts.

On Tuesday, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen told a visiting bipartisan US congressional delegation that the two militaries will cooperate "even more closely" and plan to "bolster military exchanges."

Even a modest increase in the number of troops in Taiwan could increase tensions with China, which has watched in recent months as the US has strengthened its posture around the island, bolstering forces in nearby Okinawa and Guam. In response, China accused the US of undermining peace and stability in the region.

The friction extends beyond the Indo-Pacific. This week, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said China may provide Russia with lethal support for its war in Ukraine. China's foreign ministry fired back that the US and NATO were smearing China.

But Taiwan is arguably the most sensitive flashpoint in the delicate relationship between Beijing and Washington.

In an exclusive interview with CNN in 2021, the Taiwanese president acknowledged that there were US military personnel on the island at the time but said it was "not as many as people thought," adding that Taipei has a "a wide range of cooperation with the US aiming at increasing our defense capability."

According to Defense Department data, the US has had between 20 and 40 troops based in Taiwan in recent years. Most are Marines, who are tasked with embassy and diplomatic security at the de facto US embassy, the American Institute in Taiwan. The US does not have an official embassy in Taiwan since it does not recognize the island as an independent nation.

The expansion of training was first reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Last summer, Taiwanese troops took part in the Northern Strike exercise led by the Michigan National Guard. The annual two-week exercise was conducted in August at Camp Grayling, just days after then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the democratically-governed territory, sparking an angry reaction from China, including a military show of force around the island.

How many Taiwanese troops took part in the multi-national exercise is unclear, but Taiwan could participate once again this coming summer. The exercise, which also has a smaller winter phase, has approximately 7,000 annual participants.

Pentagon press secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder declined to comment on the plans to expand training of Taiwanese forces.

"We don't have a comment on specific operations, engagements, or training, but I would highlight that our support for, and defense relationship with, Taiwan remains aligned against the current threat posed by the People's Republic of China," Ryder said in a statement.

