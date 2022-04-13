 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Lafayette, Montezuma, and Hutsonville Legacy Power
Plant Site.

.Rainfall amounts of one to two inches are expected today and
tonight across central Indiana, with the highest amounts anticipated
across western and southwestern Indiana. This will produce lowland
and minor flooding along the East Fork White, lower White, and
Wabash Rivers. River flooding should begin as early as overnight
tonight and last through next week in lower portions of the basins.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING TO TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening to Tuesday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 9.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 18.0 feet early Sunday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Tuesday
morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

US officials warn of new hacking tools that could be used to target energy facilities

US officials warned Wednesday that unnamed hackers have developed tools designed to "gain full system access" to the sensitive computer systems used to operate energy facilities. Signage stands outside the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) headquarters in Washington, D.C., U.S, on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020.

 Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg/Getty Images

US officials warned Wednesday that unnamed hackers have developed tools designed to "gain full system access" to the sensitive computer systems used to operate energy facilities.

The tools could help a hacker burrow into an industrial computer network and "disrupt critical devices or functions," said the Department of Energy, the FBI, the National Security Agency and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency in an advisory.

There are no reports of the malicious code being used in cyberattacks. But US officials and cybersecurity experts urged organizations to harden their defenses because the malicious software could be used to disrupt critical infrastructure if successfully deployed.

The hacking tools could permit "lower-skilled cyber actors to emulate higher-skilled actor capabilities," the US agencies said.

The agencies did not identify who was responsible for developing the hacking tools or in what country they had been developed. CNN has requested comment from the agencies.

Two US cybersecurity firms that analyzed the hacking tools, Dragos and Mandiant, said the malicious software was likely state-sponsored. Mandiant analysts called it "an exceptionally rare and dangerous cyber attack capability."

"We are unable to associate (the hacking tools) with any previously tracked group at this stage of our analysis, but we note the activity is consistent with Russia's historical interest" in industrial control systems, Mandiant analysts said. The tools pose "the greatest threat to Ukraine, NATO member states, and other states actively responding to Russia's invasion of Ukraine," the analysts added.

For years, multiple state-linked hacking groups, including some tied to Russia, China and Iran, have taken an interest in infiltrating industrial computer networks. Doing so generally takes specialized knowledge and skill that is different from hacking a business computer network.

For their part, US and Israeli hackers were reportedly behind the 2009 cyber operation against an Iranian facility for nuclear energy.

Ukrainian authorities on Tuesday accused a hacking group linked with Russian military intelligence of trying to sabotage an electric utility that served about 2 million people in Ukraine. Ukrainian officials said the attack had been thwarted and had not affected the provision of electricity at the utility.

The Justice Department has blamed the same Russian hacking group for causing power outages in Ukraine in 2015 and 2016. Those cyberattacks are the only two hacks on record that have successfully caused power outages, according to analysts.

The-CNN-Wire

