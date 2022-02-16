US Navy aircraft had an 'extremely close' encounter with multiple Russian military jets over the Mediterranean

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River and Tippecanoe River.

.Rain, heavy at times, is expected to move into the region tonight
and continue through Thursday. Total rainfall amounts of over two
inches are expected. This rainfall in addition to snow melt will
lead to flooding along area rivers. Lowland and minor flooding is
expected in most locations, with moderate flooding possible along
parts of the upper Wabash. Another system early next week could
lengthen the amount of time in flood and make the flooding worse
than currently forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 23.0 feet, Extensive lowland flooding in progress.
Much river water runs through the wastewater treatment plant at
Clinton.  Southeast side of Clinton begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage tomorrow
evening to a crest of 22.9 feet Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River and Tippecanoe River.

.Rain, heavy at times, is expected to move into the region tonight
and continue through Thursday. Total rainfall amounts of over two
inches are expected. This rainfall in addition to snow melt will
lead to flooding along area rivers. Lowland and minor flooding is
expected in most locations, with moderate flooding possible along
parts of the upper Wabash. Another system early next week could
lengthen the amount of time in flood and make the flooding worse
than currently forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.0 feet, Floodwater is near the top of all
agricultural levees.  Some county roads are impassable.  High
water isolates a few rural residents.  Basement flooding begins
along Water Street in Montezuma.  Medusa Aggregates Company Plant
Number 9 begins to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:45 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 10.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage late
tomorrow morning to 22.9 feet Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a
Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...

Wabash River and Tippecanoe River.

.Rain, heavy at times, is expected to move into the region tonight
and continue through Thursday. Total rainfall amounts of over two
inches are expected. This rainfall in addition to snow melt will
lead to flooding along area rivers. Lowland and minor flooding is
expected in most locations, with moderate flooding possible along
parts of the upper Wabash. Another system early next week could
lengthen the amount of time in flood and make the flooding worse
than currently forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued by late this evening.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 24.5 feet, Water is at or near critical stages of
many agricultural levees. Flooding of about 10 residential
properties in South Lake area begins. North Lake and Izaak Walton
are now a part of the Wabash River. West Road in northern Vigo
county floods. Flood waters surround homes in lowest areas near
Fort Harrison Country Club. Backwater extends up Lost Creek to
13th Street. Seep water in the U.S. 41 and SR 63 split.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM EST Wednesday the stage was 11.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tomorrow evening and continue rising to a crest of 23.6
feet Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM EST THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of Central Indiana

* WHEN...From 7 PM EST this evening through Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain is expected Wednesday night into Thursday.
Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches are likely with locally higher
amounts possible. These amounts can lead to both areal and
river flooding.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strongest winds are expected through 4PM.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

US Navy aircraft had an 'extremely close' encounter with multiple Russian military jets over the Mediterranean

  • 0
US Navy aircraft had an 'extremely close' encounter with multiple Russian military jets over the Mediterranean

A US Navy aircraft had an "extremely close" encounter with multiple Russian military jets over international waters in the Mediterranean this weekend, according to multiple US officials directly familiar with the US military reports of the incident.

 Alex Perlman/US Navy

A US Navy aircraft had an "extremely close" encounter with multiple Russian military jets over international waters in the Mediterranean this weekend, according to multiple US officials directly familiar with the US military reports of the incident.

The sources would not detail precisely how close the Russian aircraft came to the US Navy P-8 maritime patrol aircraft or where precisely the encounter occurred, but the maneuvers by the Russians were described as "unsafe and unprofessional."

"We have made our concerns known to Russian officials through diplomatic channels," said Captain Mike Kafka, the Pentagon's Director of Defense Press Operations.

The initial reporting indicates there was a subsequent additional encounter after that between US and Russian jets.

Several of the officials indicated there is video of the incident. But the Biden administration has yet to publicly acknowledge any of the details amid rising tensions with the Russia as it masses troops on the border with Ukraine.

On Wednesday, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US had not observed any "meaningful pullback" of Russian forces near Ukraine, despite Russian state media reporting that troops would be leaving Crimea.

The Russian ambassador to the European Union, Vladimir Chizhov, told Die Welt, a German newspaper, that there would be no attack on Ukraine "in the coming weeks, nor months."

But the US and NATO remain broadly skeptical of Russian statements about de-escalation because of the overwhelming forces positioned so close to Ukraine and the Kremlin ambiguity about their fundamental purpose.

The encounters between US and Russian aircraft over the Mediterranean Sea, though hundreds of miles away from Ukraine, only add to the sensitivity of the situation.

It is not unusual for Russian aircraft to approach US military aircraft but the majority of the interactions are considered safe and professional by the US.

"While no one was hurt, interactions such as these could result in miscalculations and mistakes that lead to more dangerous outcomes," Kafka said.

CNN also has reported that US military aircraft escorted a Russian cargo plane and fighters across an air exclusion zone in eastern Syria on Tuesday when the Russians failed to give appropriate advance notification of their flights, according to other US officials.

US officials continue to say these close and unexpected encounters risk a miscalculation that could lead to a military incident.

"The US will continue to operate safely, professionally and consistent with international law in international waters and airspace," Kafka added. "We expect Russia to do the same."

