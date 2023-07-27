US gas prices climb to an eight-month high

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT FRIDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until midnight EDT Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Highest heat index values for most areas
are expected Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO MIDNIGHT EDT
FRIDAY NIGHT...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Action Quality Day, in effect from midnight
tonight to midnight EDT Friday night.

An Air Quality Action Day for Ozone has been issued. Ozone levels
are expected to be in the Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups range.
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease,
such as asthma should limit prolonged outdoor exposure.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For additional information, please visit the IDEM Smog page at:

https://apps.idem.in.gov/smogwatch

US gas prices climb to an eight-month high

  • 0
US gas prices climb to an eight-month high

A motorist parks near the pumps at a service station Thursday, June 22, in Denver. US gas prices have climbed to an eight-month high.

 David Zalubowski/AP

New York (CNN) — Gas prices have suddenly jolted higher, as excessive heat and production caps have hurt supply.

The US average for regular gasoline climbed another two cents on Thursday to $3.71 a gallon, according to AAA.

That’s the highest level since mid-November 2022. Pump prices have now jumped by roughly 12 cents in the span of just three days.

Gas prices remain well below the painful levels of last year. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the spike in oil prices, gas prices hit a record of $5.02 a gallon in June 2022.

Still, there has been a significant shift higher in recent days after a long period of stable prices.

According to AAA, gas is now selling at an average of $3.80 or above in thirteen states, including Pennsylvania, Colorado, Illinois, Nevada and Arizona. California and Washington are just cents away from the $5 mark.

The sudden spike is being driven in part by a jump in oil prices, which are sitting at three-month highs as recession fears fade and OPEC cuts production. Saudi Arabia and Russia are intentionally holding back supply in a bid to lift prices – and that strategy is starting to work.

Another significant problem: Some refineries, including at least one ExxonMobil facility, had to undergo unscheduled maintenance in recent days. Analysts say extreme heat is sidelining some refinery activity, limiting supply of gasoline, diesel and jet fuel.

The timing is terrible for drivers, because demand is high right now amid the summer travel season. Gasoline inventories are sitting at their lowest level for July since 2015, according to GasBuddy.

Bank of America on Wednesday warned the oil market will move into a supply deficit of about 1.1 million barrels per day during the second half of this year. That’s why the bank continues to expect Brent oil, the world benchmark, to average $90 a barrel next year, up from $83 today.

The jump in gasoline prices, if sustained, could complicate matters for the economy by undoing progress on the inflation front and eroding rebounding consumer confidence.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

