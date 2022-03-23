US formally declares Russian military has committed war crimes in Ukraine

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Illinois...

Wabash River at Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site,
Lafayette, Covington, Clinton, and Mount Carmel.

Eel River at Bowling Green.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River at Montezuma and Riverton.

Wildcat Creek near Lafayette.

.Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch, and additional
rainfall of one to two inches from earlier today through tonight,
will lead to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash
River, on the White River from Centerton downstream, and on the East
Fork White River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash and White is
expected to last into the first week of April, and on the East Fork
White until March 27.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY, MARCH 31...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until Thursday, March 31.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to
flood.  Higher bottomlands begin to flood.  Water backs up most
local tributaries.  River water is at the top of some private
levees.  Lowest county roads begin to flood.  Parke CR 75 W begins
to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 17.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 11:45 AM EDT Wednesday was 17.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.8
feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From this evening to Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Low bottomlands flood.  Water begins to
back up local tributaries.  River road near Mecca is impassable.
Higher county roads and bottomlands begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 19.8 feet Saturday morning.
It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY, MARCH 31...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Thursday, March 31.

* IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Flooding behind the Honey Creek levee
becomes rather extensive.  Most low roads are flooded.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CDT Wednesday /11:30 AM EDT Wednesday/ the stage
was 17.6 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:30 AM CDT Wednesday /11:30 AM EDT Wednesday/ was
17.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 20.6
feet early Sunday afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Thursday, March 31.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

US formally declares Russian military has committed war crimes in Ukraine

Antony Blinken

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken leaves after speaking during a briefing at the State Department on August 2, 2021, in Washington, DC. - US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday renewed his vow of a "collective response" to Iran, which had warned adversaries against reprisals after Tehran was blamed for an attack on an Israeli-linked tanker. (Photo by Brendan Smialowski / POOL / AFP) (Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

 BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI

(CNN) -- The US government has formally declared that members of the Russian armed forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement Wednesday.

The official US declaration that Moscow has violated the laws of conflict comes after Blinken, President Joe Biden and Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman all said it was their personal opinion that war crimes have taken place.

"Today, I can announce that, based on information currently available, the US government assesses that members of Russia's forces have committed war crimes in Ukraine," Blinken said.

"Our assessment is based on a careful review of available information from public and intelligence sources," he said.

"As with any alleged crime, a court of law with jurisdiction over the crime is ultimately responsible for determining criminal guilt in specific cases," Blinken continued. "The US government will continue to track reports of war crimes and will share information we gather with allies, partners, and international institutions and organizations, as appropriate. We are committed to pursuing accountability using every tool available, including criminal prosecutions."