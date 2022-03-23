US formally declares Russian military has committed war crimes in Ukraine

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Indiana...Illinois... Wabash River at Terre Haute, Hutsonville Legacy Power Plant Site, Lafayette, Covington, Clinton, and Mount Carmel. Eel River at Bowling Green. ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana... Illinois... Wabash River at Montezuma and Riverton. Wildcat Creek near Lafayette. .Rainfall totals late last week as high as one inch, and additional rainfall of one to two inches from earlier today through tonight, will lead to lowland flooding along the entire length of the Wabash River, on the White River from Centerton downstream, and on the East Fork White River at Seymour. Flooding on the Wabash and White is expected to last into the first week of April, and on the East Fork White until March 27. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL THURSDAY, MARCH 31... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma. * WHEN...Until Thursday, March 31. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Park in southern Montezuma begins to flood. Higher bottomlands begin to flood. Water backs up most local tributaries. River water is at the top of some private levees. Lowest county roads begin to flood. Parke CR 75 W begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 17.0 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:45 AM EDT Wednesday was 17.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 19.8 feet Saturday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&