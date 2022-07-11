US Attorney's Office will not seek the death penalty for accused Terre Haute cop killer

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The US Attorney's Office filed a notice that it would not seek capital punishment against Shane Meehan.
Meehan was charged with killing Greg Ferency one year ago. Ferency was a city police detective and FBI task force officer.
We've told you before that Meehan's attornies believe he did not qualify for the death penalty.
They say medical records show he suffers from brain damage and mental illness.
Meehan faces several charges, including the premeditated murder of a federal officer.
If convicted, he could face up to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
The next hearing on this case is set for July 28.