Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 5
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central,
southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Indiana can be obtained by
calling 1 800 2 6 1 7 6 2 3

US Army to begin discharging soldiers who refuse Covid-19 vaccination

US Army will begin discharging soldiers who refuse Covid-19 vaccination.

 Tamir Kalifa/Getty Images

The US Army will begin discharging soldiers who refuse to be vaccinated against the coronavirus, unless the service member has an approved exemption or pending request.

"Army readiness depends on Soldiers who are prepared to train, deploy, fight and win our nation's wars," Army Secretary Christine Wormuth said in a statement Wednesday. "Unvaccinated Soldiers present risk to the force and jeopardize readiness. We will begin involuntary separation proceedings for Soldiers who refuse the vaccine order and are not pending a final decision on an exemption."

The order applies to "Army Soldiers, reserve component Soldiers serving on Title 10 active-duty, and cadets," according to the Army.

Soldiers discharged due to vaccine refusal "will not be eligible for involuntary separation pay and may be subject to recoupment of any unearned special or incentive pays," the Army said.

The Army reported a 96% vaccine completion rate for active duty soldiers and a 79% completion rate for reservists as of January 26. Data released at the time showed that six regular Army leaders, including two battalion commanders, were relieved of duty and 3,073 soldiers were issued written reprimands for refusing the vaccination order.

The recent move is the latest in the military's efforts to bolster its vaccine mandate that was first introduced by the Pentagon in August 2021. CNN previously reported in December that the US Marine Corps had discharged 103 service members for refusing to take the Covid-19 vaccine.

The-CNN-Wire

