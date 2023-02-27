US ambassador calls on China to be 'more honest' about Covid origins

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...

Wabash River from Lafayette through Riverton.

.Lowland flooding along the Wabash River will continue through the
week and likely well into next week with rainfall moving through the
area today, and additional heavy rainfall expected later this week.
The first crest is at Montezuma as of Monday morning and forecast to
reach Terre Haute Wednesday. A secondary crest is forecast to reach
Lafayette Wednesday morning and work downstream thereafter.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Clinton.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Saturday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, River road near Mecca and lowest areas of
river park at Clinton begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- There is no current observed data.
- Forecast...The river will rise above flood stage just after
midnight tonight to 18.2 feet Wednesday evening.
- Flood stage is 18.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EST Monday the stage was 17.5 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM EST Monday was 17.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river will rise to 17.9 feet tomorrow evening.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until Monday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 18.5 feet, Lowest river cabins across from the Wabash
Generating Station begin to flood. Flooding of agricultural land
along U.S. 63 north of Terre Haute, west bank of river and in
southwest Vigo County occurs. County roads flood in southwest Vigo
County. The wetland projects between U.S. 40 and I-70 begin to
slowly fill.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CST Monday /10:30 AM EST Monday/ the stage was
17.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:30 AM CST Monday /10:30 AM EST Monday/ was 17.5
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 18.5
feet early Wednesday morning.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central,
south central, southeast, southwest and west central Indiana.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

US ambassador calls on China to be 'more honest' about Covid origins

  • Updated
  • 0
US ambassador calls on China to be 'more honest' about Covid origins

US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns, here in Washington, DC, in 2017, has on Monday called on China to be 'more honest' about Covid-19 origins.

 Win McNamee/Getty Images

US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns said Monday that China will have to "be more honest about what happened three years ago in Wuhan with the origin of the Covid-19 crisis" if the US and China are going to be able to work together.

Burns added that the Chinese surveillance balloon and Beijing's position on the war in Ukraine are "two of the most important issues that we're dealing with right now."

Burns' comments on Covid were made in reference to strengthening the World Health Organization, in response to a question about political polarization in the US and how it impacts America's standing and ability to tackle geopolitical challenges.

Burns was speaking at a US Chamber of Commerce event the day after news emerged that the Department of Energy assessed with "low confidence" that the deadly pandemic likely originated from a lab leak. While Burns was not speaking specifically about the latest assessment, the Department of Energy's new finding underscores how US intelligence agencies remain divided on the origins of the pandemic -- in part because Beijing has not been cooperative with efforts to investigate the matter.

The latest assessment, which was an update of the intelligence community's views on the origins of the pandemic, further added to the divide among the 18 intelligence community agencies. In 2021, a declassified intelligence community report found four agencies in the intelligence community assessed with low confidence that the virus likely jumped from animals to humans naturally in the wild, while the FBI assessed with moderate confidence that the pandemic was the result of a laboratory accident.

A low confidence assessment generally means that the information obtained is not reliable enough or is too fragmented to make a more definitive analytic judgment or that there is not enough information available to draw a more robust conclusion.

US diplomats have consistently raised the need for China to be transparent with the world about the origins of Covid-19 but China has not increased transparency, a senior administration official explained.

While the new assessment has resurfaced questions about the origins of the pandemic, Burns said the Chinese surveillance balloon which the US shot down and Beijing's position on the war in Ukraine are "two of the most important issues that we're dealing with right now." Burns said it was "a moment where we've got to manage these differences, hold China to account and build up our alliance system out here in the Indo-Pacific."

Burns noted that the US thought it "had a chance in 2023 for greater stability" coming out of the meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping in November, noting that "a lot of that conversation was focused, frankly, on the differences between us, in our interest, both of us, in trying to manage those differences effectively so that we don't end up in a conflict, God forbid, between our two countries."

Those prospects were stymied when the US detected the Chinese surveillance balloon in American airspace, Burns indicated, noting that, "we're now in this surreal moment, where the Chinese who I think you know, lost the debate over the balloon, globally lost influence and credibility around the world because of what they have done."

"They're now blaming this on us. It's a little bit Orwellian. And it's a little bit frustrating because I think everybody knows the truth here," Burns said.

Burns' call for transparency on Covid-19 in the context of strengthening the WHO -- a key global agency tasked with responding to pandemics -- was mentioned as part of a catalog of things that Burns said "most Americans" would want Beijing and the US to work together on, including climate change and food security.

The State Department has repeatedly called for Beijing to be transparent about the origins of Covid.

"It's in everyone's interest, it's -- including in the interest of the PRC, that they work with the international community, lend a degree of transparency to the international investigations into COVID origins so that neither they nor we nor any country around the world should have to pay this kind of steep cost again," State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in November.

