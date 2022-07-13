Upgrades to hangars at Terre Haute's airport set to begin

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Remodeling and repurposing of four buildings at the Terre Haute Airport are set to take place soon.
At the airport board meeting on Wednesday, they discussed changes to the hangars leading into the terminal.
They approved a bid from CDI to make this happen.
The buildings will have new sheeting and stone to match the airport.
This project will cost a little less than half a million dollars.
Rick Burger is the board president. He says this has been in the works for years.
"You know everything is about the first appearance of anything, so we feel like cleaning those up and making those look nice, we need to. We haven't put any money in those for years, so we're excited to get the project going," Burger said.
They expect work to begin by September.