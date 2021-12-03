Upgrades coming to Crawford County jail

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - The Crawford County jail was built in 1987. Ever since then, it has had the same heating and air system.
Sheriff William Rutan says, "It's been a day or two since we've been able to upgrade."
As time has passed, more problems have come up. But being set up in downtown Robinson, expanding the footprint of the jail is almost completely off the table. Thanks to funding from the American Rescue Plan, the sheriff's office is making some of those upgrades.
Rutan says, "These are issues that we've been dealing with for years. We've expanded as much as we could without changing the footprint of the jail. At this point, we're still not going to change the footprint of the jail."
The jail's garage will be converted. In its place will be two new jail cells.
Rutan says, "To add 2 quarantine cells is a big deal. Right now, we have two. So we're doubling our quarantine, basically."
The sheriff's office also plans to get two body scanners. One will be installed at the jail.
Rutan says, "We're also looking at installing one of them in the courthouse. So when people come in, we don't have to worry about patting them down."
Finally, the estimated half a million dollar project will upgrade that original HVAC system. Giving inmates and workers fresh air all day long.
Rutan says, "The sooner we can get the upgrades done, the better. It's going to make life better inside the facility for everyone and just help out in general."