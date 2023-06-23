 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AN AIR QUALITY ALERT HAS BEEN DECLARED...

The officials at the Indiana Department of Environmental Management
have declared an Air Quality Alert for...

Saturday, June 24 for the following Indiana counties...

Carroll, Warren, Tippecanoe, Clinton, Howard, Fountain, Montgomery,
Boone, Tipton, Hamilton, Madison, Delaware, Randolph, Vermillion,
Parke, Putnam, Hendricks, Marion, Hancock, Henry, Vigo, Clay,
Owen, Morgan, Johnson, Shelby, Rush, Sullivan, Greene, Monroe,
Brown, Bartholomew, Decatur, Knox, Daviess, Martin, Lawrence,
Jackson, Jennings

This Air Quality Action day will be in effect from 1200 AM to 1159 PM.

An Air Quality Action Day means that a combination of the high
temperatures, light winds, and other factors, are expected to
produce conditions where high levels of ozone emissions may exceed
federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
ozone forming emissions:

* Walk, bike, carpool or use public transportation.
* Avoid using the drive-through and combine errands into one trip.
* Avoid refueling your vehicle or using gasoline-powered lawn
equipment until after 7pm.
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 30 seconds.
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

For further information, please see the IDEM Smog Watch page on the
Internet at:

http://www.in.gov/apps/idem/smog/

Upgrades coming soon to Lester Square Skate Park in Vincennes

Lester Park Skateboard

Upgrades Coming to Lester Square Skate Park

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - If you drive by Lester Square Skate Park in Vincennes during the afternoon, chances are it'll be empty.

Don't think for a minute that no one hangs out at this skate park.

In the evenings, you will see people of all ages performing board slides and other tricks.

But if you look even closer, you will see rusty ramps and other signs of wear and tear at the 20-year-old park.

Jesse Cummings and Brice Detty consider the Lester Square Skate Park a second home.

They both agree that upgrades to the skate park would benefit the entire community.

"Not only would it bring more skaters to this town and more revenue, but it gives people something to do outside of the regular day-to-day basis," said Detty.

The Indiana Housings and Community Development Authority has teamed up with the Vincennes Parks and Recreation Department to raise money to upgrade the park.

If the $50,000 can be raised by August 18, the IHCDA’s Creating Spaces Grant program will match each dollar raised.

A design that features more rails, ramps, and even a bowl has been approved.

Lester Square Skate Park Designs

Vincennes Parks and Recreation Superintendent Chris Moore told News 10 that the park’s restrooms will also be upgraded and new lights and cameras will be installed at the park.

Detty said the upgrades are something he’s been waiting for since he was a kid

“I know back when I first started skating, everyone was always talking about ‘We’re getting a new park.’ Seeing that it's moving forward makes the little kid inside of me happy."

Cummings says he feels these upgrades will make the park safer for all types of skaters, especially those just starting.

“They’re going to be way more appealed to come to a new concrete park to learn how to skate rather than use some ramps that they don’t know will hold together, ya know?”

All of the skaters agree that the bonds and friendships the skate park creates won't change.

Upgrades to the skate park could begin as early as this fall.

Donations can be made to the skate park by clicking here.