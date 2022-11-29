Upgrades are coming to Loogootee's City Park

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) - This spring when the weather warms up, and people start to go back outside, the city will begin adding some new features to the park.
A walking trail and exercise area will be installed and ready for use later this summer.
Three to five pieces of outdoor exercise equipment will be installed next to the east side parking lot.
After moving some playground equipment, a six-foot wide walking trail will be installed around the edge of the park.
Mayor Noel Harty says this trail lead onto something bigger for those who live in the city.
"This also could be the beginning stage of connecting the trail to the library, St. Vincent DePaul and then down to the city, eventually to the downtown area."
The city park isn't the only place that will be seeing some upgrades.
The city's pool sits just catty-corner from the park.
Over the next few months, city employees will begin making improvements to the pool house.
Mayor Harty says these improvements are much needed.
"Even when we redid the pool a few years, we were not able to make all of the improvements to the pool house."
Improvements to the pool will cost around $27,000.
The new walking path and outdoor exercise equipment will cost around $125,000.
Funding for these projects are coming from grants which were obtained by members of the Martin County Community Foundation.