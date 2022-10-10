Updated security cameras are coming soon to Vigo County High Schools

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County School Corporation is working hard to keep your children safe. On Monday, the board of trustees presented an update on a new security measure. It's a project that's been in the works for months now.
All three Vigo County High Schools -- Terre Haute North, Terre Haute South, and West Vigo Middle and High school will be receiving new updated, HD security cameras.
They'll go both in the hallways and surrounding the building.
Dr. Tom Balitewicz, Director of Student Services, says this is a necessary upgrade.
"These are one camera with four different views, so it's economical and also more effective of course," Dr. Balitewicz said.
At North High School, for example, Dr. Balitewicz says they'll essentially be moving from 30 camera views to 130 views.
"Cameras can't be everywhere and you're not going to get a view of everything, but this will make the probability a lot higher."
The corporation is working with Joink on this project. The company was the lowest bidder at around $230,000 in total cost.
The cameras will operate through a cloud-based rather than a DVR. That means it'll allow for more storage with other advantages.
"Administrators will be able to view that on their phone. A lot nicer to have that accessibility."
All Vigo County Elementary and Middle Schools are already home to new cameras or are currently in the process of installation. The hope is to have these new cameras installed by the end of this year, but it all depends on when Joink gets the materials in.
In other agenda items, the board of trustees approved the corporation's 2023 budget. Monday was the third and final step of the adoption process.
They're working with a $168 million budget for next year. It's mainly made up of the education and operation money - which sits at $144 million.
Donna Wilson is the Chief Financial Officer. She wants to remind people that the numbers are estimates. She says the last few months of this year will play a big role budget-wise.
"We're processing bills and payroll and all of those things through the end of the year, all of those things are taken into account when the DLGF actually works our budget," Chief Financial Officer Donna Wilson said.
They are also waiting for property tax collection revenue to come in. Wilson hopes to have the final numbers by January 1st. The 2023 budget can be viewed on Gateway and the VCSC website.