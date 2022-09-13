Updated COVID-19 booster guidance - here's what you need to know

GREENE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - An updated COVID-19 bivalent booster was authorized on August 31st by the FDA and recommended on September 1st by the CDC. Just a few weeks later and local health departments are already scheduling appointments.
Hoosiers ages 12 and up can now receive updated COVID-19 booster shots.
Pfizer's booster is available to those ages twelve and up, while Moderna will only be available to those over the age of 18.
Both will be single doses.
Greene county public health nurse Carrie Ramey says that now is the best time to get children their booster shots.
"You know, it is a hard thing to know...am I going to get COVID? Am I going to get the flu?" she asked. "So, if you can get your flu shot and a COVID booster to kind of protect you from those two things that would be really helpful."
The new boosters are meant to target subvariants of the original COVID-19 virus. Green County health officer Peter Powers explained how it will work by saying, "Offer protection for not only the original strain of COVID, but also the new BA-4 and BA-5 variants...so it protects you from both of these."
Experts say 88 percent of COVID-19 infections in the United States are due to the BA-5 variant. The BA-4 covers a majority of the final 12 percent.
Ramey suggests that all parents have their children boosted just like she is.
"I am going to get her this," she said. "just because I feel like if I can protect her as much as I can, she may still get it, but hopefully won't get as sick with it or at least keep her out of the hospital with it."
If you or someone you know wants to schedule an appointment to receive an updated booster shot, visit OurShot.IN.Gov to find the nearest location and schedule yours.