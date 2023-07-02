UPDATE: Vigo County Commissioners offer a place for downed tree limb disposal

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Commissioners have announced expanded an timeline to get rid of tree limbs from the recent storms.
Commissioner Mark Clinkenbeard posted on social media that they have evaluated the drop-off availability at the south Highway Garage located at 10970 South Sullivan Place.
Starting Wednesday, July 5, Vigo County residents will be able to drop off limbs from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. every day (including weekends.) This opportunity will be available for at least the next week.
The site will not be staffed at all times. However, signage will direct residents where to drop off. This opportunity is only for tree limbs, not other items.
Monday, Vigo County Commissioner Chris Switzer told WTHI-TV he encouraged people to rely on their family members, friends, and neighbors to help transport limbs. He said county officials were exploring other aid options.
For people living within Terre Haute city limits, the city will pick up tree limbs that are placed in the tree row near their homes. Mayor Duke Bennett has said it may take two to three weeks to get all branches collected.