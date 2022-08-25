UPDATE: Suspect in custody after Parke County Hit and Run injured 60-year-old

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One man is in custody after a hit and run.
Police say the driver struck and critically injured 60 year old Jack Robertson of Rockville.
This happened on U.S. 36, two miles west of Rockville. The driver took off into Rockville after the alleged crime.
Thursday, deputies put one man in custody in connection to this hit and run.
They arrested Hunter Uplinger, 23, of Rockville. He was taken to the Parke County Jail.
He faces charges of Leaving the Scene of an Accident Causing Substantial Injury.
Deputies say this all stemmed from "road rage."