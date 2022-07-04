UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled, Rockville man found safe

UPDATE: A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for Glenn Kiger of Rockville, Indiana. Parke County authorities say he was found safe in Montezuma this morning.
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A statewide Silver Alert has been declared.
The Rockville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Glenn Kiger, 70.
He is 5 five feet, five inches tall, 180 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen at 8:00 Sunday night.
He was wearing a blue t-shirt, blue jeans, and brown Sketcher boots.
He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Glenn Kiger, contact the Rockville Police Department at 765-569-5480 or 911.