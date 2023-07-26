UPDATE: Richland County boy found safe

UPDATE: Police say Max Miller has been found and is safe.
PREVIOUS STORY:
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - Police in Richland County, Illinois, need your help finding a missing ten-year-old boy
A LEAP Alert is out for missing ten-year-old Max Miller. He was last seen at 6805 E Shawnee Lane, Calhoun, Illinois.
Police in Richland County suspect Max is missing based on "suspicious circumstances."
Max is described as having blue eyes with blonde hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an orange and red shirt, dark athletic shorts, knee-high orange socks and sandals.
According to police, Max left with 39-year-old Garrett Miller. Miller is known to drive a white F-150 pickup truck. His Illinois license plate number is 1-3-I-S.
If you have any information, call 9-1-1 or 618-393-2921.