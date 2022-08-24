Passenger in Friday Rio Grande Rd. crash has died

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Terre Haute man has lost his battle recovering from a serious car crash in Vigo County.
News 10 told you on Friday the crash happened on Rio Grande Road near Deer Haven Lane. When first responders got on the scene, they say the truck was on fire.
The driver of the truck was dead at the scene, but emergency workers were able to get the passenger out.
He was flown by medical helicopter to Indianapolis.
News 10 has learned sadly that man has passed away from his injuries. Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse tells us Kevin "Troy" Mills died Wednesday afternoon.
The sheriff says they are still waiting on the coroner to identify the driver. We are told both men were working for a local roofing company when the crash happened.