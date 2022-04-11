UPDATE: No charges after reported abduction attempted

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office says no charges will be filed after a report of an attempted abduction Friday afternoon.
The report was made around 3:30 p.m. at the US Highway 41 Walmart in Terre Haute. There was a report that a man tried to abduct a child.
Vigo County Sheriff John Plasse told WTHI-TV that deputies spoke with the potential suspect and the mother of the child. The Sheriff's Office also reviewed security footage from the store. In their investigation, law enforcement found no evidence of an attempted abduction.
Plasse thanks the community for their quick action in helping to identify the potential suspect.
EDITOR'S NOTE: We have removed the pictures of the man released by the Sheriff's Office as no wrongdoing was found.