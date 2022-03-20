Update: Missing Shelburn girl found safe

SHELBURN, Ind. (WTHI) - After an overnight search, police say the missing 10-year old girl from Shelburn, Ind., has been found.
Authorities said Lilly Ruffner went missing around 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Police and the community were out searching all night, and a K9 unit was brought in around 2:30 a.m. Sunday.
According to an update from the Shelburn Police Department, Lilly was found at a family member's home around 6 a.m. Sunday.
Sullivan County Sheriff Clark Cottom said there is no reason to believe Lilly was abducted or that anyone in the community is in danger.
Police were told early on that the child had left the residence on her own free will, Cottom said.
The Indiana Department of Child Services will be notified to assist with a follow up.