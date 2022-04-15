UPDATE: Both missing teens have been located

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - UPDATE: The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office told News 10 both teens have been found safe and well.
Officials say there were no signs of foul play.
ORIGINAL STORY
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Sullivan County Sheriff's Department is investigating the disappearance of two 15-year-old girls.
The Sullivan County Sheriff told News 10 officials are trying to locate Kylee Arnett of Sullivan and Faith Williams of Carlisle.
The girls are believed to be together.
The Sheriff says both families report the girls leaving their homes Thursday night into early Friday morning.
Investigators have no reason to believe the girls left under threat. There is also no indications of foul play.
If you have any information on Kylee Arnett or Faith Williams, contact the Sullivan County Sheriff's Department at 812-268-4308.