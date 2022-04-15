 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...

East Fork White River at Seymour.

White River at Edwardsport, Elliston, Hazleton, and Petersburg.

Wabash River at Montezuma.

.Rainfall amounts of one to two inches across much of central
Indiana Wednesday has created lowland and minor flooding along the
East Fork White, White, and Wabash Rivers. The White River near
Edwardsport should crest early this weekend.  The Wabash River near
Montezuma should crest Saturday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Several hundred acres of bottomlands along
the right bank from the mouth of Sugar Creek to northern edge of
Montezuma begin to flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:45 PM EDT Friday the stage was 13.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 14.9 feet early Sunday morning. It
will then fall below flood stage Sunday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

UPDATE: Both missing teens have been located

  • Updated
  • 0

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - UPDATE: The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office told News 10 both teens have been found safe and well. 

Officials say there were no signs of foul play. 

ORIGINAL STORY

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Sullivan County Sheriff's Department is investigating the disappearance of two 15-year-old girls.

Police need your help in finding a missing teen

The Sullivan County Sheriff told News 10 officials are trying to locate Kylee Arnett of Sullivan and Faith Williams of Carlisle. 

Faith Williams

The girls are believed to be together. 

The Sheriff says both families report the girls leaving their homes Thursday night into early Friday morning. 

Investigators have no reason to believe the girls left under threat. There is also no indications of foul play. 

If you have any information on Kylee Arnett or Faith Williams, contact the Sullivan County Sheriff's Department at 812-268-4308. 

