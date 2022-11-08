Upcoming toy drive to help put presents under the tree

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - As Christmas is getting closer, local families could use some extra support.
The Toys for Tots program's main goal is to put presents under the tree for children in need.
Indiana State University's radio station WZIS 90.7 FM is partnering with the program to raise money for kids. The station is hosting a toy drive on ISU's campus November 9.
Volunteers will be at ISU's fountain to collect toys from 11 in the morning until 1 in the afternoon.
Donators can also enjoy some cookies and lemonade while they're there.