Upcoming Spay and Neuter Clinics in Vigo and Clay Counties

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One way to help overcrowded shelters is by controlling the overall pet population.
Veterinarians say it's important to make sure your pets are spayed and neutered. And this month, you have the opportunity to spay and neuter your cats.
Public Veterinary Services will be hosting a few spay and neuter clinics in the Wabash Valley later this month.
On August 20, there will be a spay and neuter clinic at the Clay County Fairgrounds. Then on August 21 and 22, two more clinics will take place at the Wabash Valley fairgrounds in Terre Haute.
Each clinic will start services at 8:30 a.m.
These clinics are for cats only. Other services include nail trimming, flea treatments, and deworming, among others.
To learn more and sign up for an appointment, click here.