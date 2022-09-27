Upcoming "Sip and Savor" event to benefit local kids

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can get a taste of some of Terre Haute's finest foods and music at an upcoming event.
The Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra will host its new "Sip and Savor" fundraiser.
There will be vendors from local restaurants and breweries, while Jazzhaute and the Men of Note band will be playing live music.
Proceeds go to education programs for Vigo County students.
It's happening on October 9 from noon until 5:00.
It will be at the glass pavilion entryway of the Human Center. Learn more about picking up tickets here.