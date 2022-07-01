 Skip to main content
Upcoming events honor fallen THPD Detective Greg Ferency

  • Updated
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Next Thursday marks one year since Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency was fatally shot.

Ferency's sister, Shelley Klingerman, started the non-profit "Project Never Broken." It's in honor of Ferency and aims to support law enforcement.

You can attend upcoming events that support the non-profit and celebrate Ferency's life.

Services
Ferency sign
Detective Greg Ferency
Street Department painted the thin blue line between the yellow lines on the road in front of Ferency's THPD memorial
Live updates: Remembering Detective Greg Ferency

"Even if you didn't know Greg, and we talked to a lot of people who didn't know him. He was a pretty cool guy, and he's got lots of inspiration and stories. Greg lived the life we can all learn from," Klingerman said.

See a full list of events below.

July 6th, 7:05p, Indianapolis Indians game- FBI is coordinating a memorial during the game

July 7th- 12-8p @ Afterburner Brewing - Families welcome, kids are able to be inside Afterburner; food truck will be onsite

July 8th- 6-8p @ Verve - Free pizza 6-8pm

July 9th- 4-7p @ The Mill; Overland Overtime tailgate (details attached) BRING A CHAIR; families welcome

