Upcoming events honor fallen THPD Detective Greg Ferency

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Next Thursday marks one year since Terre Haute Police Detective Greg Ferency was fatally shot.
Ferency's sister, Shelley Klingerman, started the non-profit "Project Never Broken." It's in honor of Ferency and aims to support law enforcement.
You can attend upcoming events that support the non-profit and celebrate Ferency's life.
"Even if you didn't know Greg, and we talked to a lot of people who didn't know him. He was a pretty cool guy, and he's got lots of inspiration and stories. Greg lived the life we can all learn from," Klingerman said.
See a full list of events below.
July 6th, 7:05p, Indianapolis Indians game- FBI is coordinating a memorial during the game
July 7th- 12-8p @ Afterburner Brewing - Families welcome, kids are able to be inside Afterburner; food truck will be onsite
July 8th- 6-8p @ Verve - Free pizza 6-8pm
July 9th- 4-7p @ The Mill; Overland Overtime tailgate (details attached) BRING A CHAIR; families welcome