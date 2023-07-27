Upcoming event hopes to get kids excited to get back into the classroom

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Members of the community spent the day working hard to prepare for a big back-to-school bash this weekend.
The Wabash Valley Building and Construction Trades Council came out to help the Hamilton Center pack up 500 bags of school supplies.
The bags will be handed out at the Hamilton Center's annual We Live Back-to-School celebration. The free upcoming event" is focused on getting kids excited for the new school year.
It will also serve to push families in the right direction to various school resources.
The event is happening on Saturday at Herz-Rose Park in Terre Haute. It'll take place from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The event is free, but registration is requested. Learn how to do that here.