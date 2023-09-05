Upcoming event aims to help small business owners

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTH) - An upcoming event hopes to empower local small business owners in West Central Indiana.
The Intentional Outreach Network hosts the Brand-Market-Expand Conference.
The network is hosted by the West Central Indiana Small Business Development Center.
The conference is a free one-day event to encourage growth and networking.
Experts will go over how to pick out strong marketing strategies that work for your business.
"We'll have more advanced sessions, and then we'll have those that are just getting started. Maybe they just opened their business, or they're just working on their business plan. There are going to be access and resources that are going to help them no matter what stage they are within their small business," Courtney Chipol, the organization's director said.
The conference is being held at the Scott College of Business on the campus of Indiana State University. It's taking place on October 6 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Business owners are encouraged to pre-register. You can do that at this link.