Upcoming Christmas event to support Crohn's and Colitis Foundation

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Christmas event at a local business will benefit the Crohn's and Colitis Foundation.
Ski’s Truck & RV Sales is hosting a Lighting Ceremony on December 10 at 7 p.m. as part of the Ho, Ho, Holiday Lights for IBD Kids Fundraiser. It is taking place at Ski’s Truck & RV Sales, 9272 E. U.S. Highway 36 in Rockville.
The owners say their daughter Erica is one of 80,000 Hoosiers living with Crohn’s disease or ulcerative colitis. She attends a summer camp each summer with other patients.
Money collected at the event will help with research, support programs, access to care, and camp. Donations can be made online.
After the event, the public is invited to view the holiday lights any evening through January 1, 2023.