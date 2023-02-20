Upcoming art event looks to center on Black resilience and power

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Black resilience and power is the centerpiece of a public art event later this week.
It is Black History Month, and we've been telling you about efforts to share black stories in the Wabash Valley.
The Arts Illiana gallery in downtown Terre Haute is hosting the "Intentionally Black, Immersion of the Arts" event this Friday evening.
You can learn more about Black culture and strength through poetry, live painting, and music.
It starts with a reception at 6:30 pm.
The gallery is partnering with the Vigo County Public Library and several local artists to offer this experience.