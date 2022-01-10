Unvaccinated ISU students start mandatory COVID-19 testing this week

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Weekly COVID-19 testing has officially started for Indiana State University students who are not vaccinated.
The university is partnering with One to One Health to provide tests at Dede Two on campus. The antigen tests will be used.
Experts say these tests return faster results and are less sensitive than PCR tests. At-home tests will not be accepted.
The policy is under the Sycamore Community Health Initiative that says students, faculty and staff must be vaccinated or take part in weekly testing.
The test requirement for employees started last week.
The university says people who need a COVID test due to symptoms, close contact status or other needs should schedule an appointment off-campus.