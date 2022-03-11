'Unstoppable' women gather for Annual Women's Conference

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce is helping highlight unstoppable women.
Friday, the Chamber hosted its annual Women's Leadership Conference at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College. The event involved networking, speaker presentations, and a special award announcement. The theme this year was 'Unstoppable Women.'
Executive Director Kristin Craig also presented the annual Women’s Excellence in Leadership award to Karen Harding. She serves as the CEO of Chances and Services for Youth, a position she’s held for the past 21 years.
“Working with youth and families is very rewarding,” Harding says. “Everyday there is someone or something in our community that will benefit from our resources and interventions. Knowing there is always a need, it is easy to stay motivated.”
The Chamber also highlighted the Wabash Valley Leadership Institute, which is accepting applications for the next cohort. The partnership between the Chamber and Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College will host the five-day initiative May 16-20. Deadline for applications is April 22.
Through this program, participants study leadership curriculum, explore leadership skills and gain community knowledge in a measured environment.