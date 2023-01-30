University adds more local schools to grant program

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Vincennes University is adding more local middle and high schools to its grant program.
The addition is made possible through the university's project, Achieving Success through Participation In Reaching Educational Excellence, or ASPIREE.
Washington Catholic Middle and High Schools and North Daviess Junior and Senior High School are the latest additions to the program.
The grant program is the federally funded TRIO Talent Search Program.
Project ASPIREE reaches out to local underrepresented students to help get them into college.
Go here to learn more about the project and the grant program.