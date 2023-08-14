Universal, Ind. resident meet with Sen. Braun staff

Residents of Universal, Ind., packed city hall Monday for the chance to meet with the staff of U.S. Mike Braun, R-Indiana.
They wanted to voice their concerns about a proposed project to inject carbon dioxide deep underground for sequestration, and hoped to get a better feel for where the senator stood on the issue and what the project could mean for their community.
"We believe it's absolutely a false solution to climate change," said Kerwin Wilson with Citizen Action Coalition. "We should stop submitting carbon dioxide altogether rather than commodifying it ... and sticking it under our ground."
The meet came on the heels of a public hearing last week. The Environmental Protection Agency has extended its deadline for submitting public comments until 5 p.m. Aug. 21.
Written comments specifically referencing draft permit numbers: IN-165-6A-0001 and/or IN167-6A-0001 should be sent to Marc Fisher at fisher.marc@epa.gov.
Those without access to email may contact Marc Fisher at 312-886-4240 for instructions.