United Way receives $100,000 in grant money for new childcare center

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Early Learning Indiana awarded $100,000 to the United Way.
The organization tells us it'll use the money to help facilitate "Nurture with Nature: Highland Church Childcare Ministry to open a new childcare site. The site will be on the east side of Vigo county along US Highway 40.
United Way says this new site has been a need in the community for quite some time.
"High quality childcare and high quality early learning experiences give children the opportunity to succeed in kindergarten and to be successful in school throughout their lives" says Dorothy Chambers.
The new site will open in the new year and provide services to over 40 children.