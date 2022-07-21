United Way program helps kids and teens learn how to handle their money

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Vigo County Schools will see a significant boost in financial literacy programs.
The United Way's Financial Management Council is awarding $67,000 of grant money to the school district.
That money will go to a program teaching teens important financial literacy skills.
The council believes that learning about financial management is the key to ending the cycle of poverty.
United Way's director says that it's essential that teens learn these skills.
