United Way offering grant money to help people better manage their finances

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-A new grant opportunity is available for organizations. The goal is to help employees to manage their finances better.
To help, The United Way of the Wabash Valley is stepping in. A $100,000 grant opportunity will help strengthen people's financial skills. This was made possible by the Financial Management Council.
The council believes in meeting people where they are and teaching them financial management skills. Organizations are welcome to apply for some grant money to allow their employees to receive financial coaching.
The Marketing and Communications Director for United Way says this is a major need for the community.
"Financial health can really play a lot into people's emotional health and also their physical health so it's kind of the building blocks of life to is to be able to spend your dollars wisely and make sure you're investing in yourself to build your family up," Desboro said.
If your organization is interested in applying, you must submit a letter of intent package by April 4.
You are required to attend an informational meeting on March 25.
