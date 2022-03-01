United Way offering grant money to help people better manage their finances

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
continue to keep minor flooding ongoing along much of the East Fork
White, lower White and Wabash rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring
on the Wabash River at Mount Carmel. The crest on the Wabash River
is past Mount Carmel, the crest on the White River is past Hazleton,
and the crest on the East Fork White River is near Shoals.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is
expected to last as long as about March 8.  The East Fork White
river is expected to remain in flood until about March 3.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 945 PM
CST /1045 PM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Montezuma.

* WHEN...Until early Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 18.0 feet, Montezuma agricultural levee is
overtopped.  Fourteen hundred acres of low bottomlands flood.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:45 AM EST Tuesday the stage was 17.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:45 AM EST Tuesday was 19.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Thursday afternoon and continue falling to 9.5 feet Friday,
March 11.
- Flood stage is 14.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Illinois...

Wabash River.

.Multiple rounds of recent precipitation, preceded by snow melt,
continue to keep minor flooding ongoing along much of the East Fork
White, lower White and Wabash rivers. Moderate flooding is occurring
on the Wabash River at Mount Carmel. The crest on the Wabash River
is past Mount Carmel, the crest on the White River is past Hazleton,
and the crest on the East Fork White River is near Shoals.

Flooding on the lower portions of the Wabash and White rivers is
expected to last as long as about March 8.  The East Fork White
river is expected to remain in flood until about March 3.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind.

The next statement should be issued this evening by around 945 PM
CST /1045 PM EST/.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wabash River at Terre Haute.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.5 feet, Residential property of about 50 river
cabins begin to flood.  North Lake and Izaak Walton Areas near
West Terre Haute begin to flood.  Flooding closes more county
roads.  Lowland agricultural flooding is in progress.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 AM CST Tuesday /9:30 AM EST Tuesday/ the stage was
20.4 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:30 AM CST Tuesday /9:30 AM EST Tuesday/ was 21.3
feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late Thursday evening and continue falling to 10.3 feet
Friday, March 11.
- Flood stage is 16.5 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

United Way offering grant money to help people better manage their finances

  • Updated
  • 0
United Way of the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-A new grant opportunity is available for organizations. The goal is to help employees to manage their finances better.

To help, The United Way of the Wabash Valley is stepping in. A $100,000 grant opportunity will help strengthen people's financial skills. This was made possible by the Financial Management Council.

The council believes in meeting people where they are and teaching them financial management skills. Organizations are welcome to apply for some grant money to allow their employees to receive financial coaching.

The Marketing and Communications Director for United Way says this is a major need for the community.

"Financial health can really play a lot into people's emotional health and also their physical health so it's kind of the building blocks of life to is to be able to spend your dollars wisely and make sure you're investing in yourself to build your family up," Desboro said.

If your organization is interested in applying, you must submit a letter of intent package by April 4.

You are required to attend an informational meeting on March 25.

A new grant opportunity is available for organizations. The goal is to help employees to better manage their finances. 

To help, The United Way of the Wabash Valley is stepping in. A $100,000 grant opportunity will help strengthen people's financial skills. This was made possible by the Financial Management Council. 

The council believes in meeting people where they are and teaching them financial management skills. Organizations are welcome to apply for some grant money to allow their employees to receive financial coaching. 

Marketing and communications director for United Way says this is a major need for the community. 

"Financial health can really play a lot into people's emotional health and also their physical health so it's kind of the building blocks of life to is to be able to spend your dollars wisely and make sure you're investing in yourself to build your family up" says Desboro. 

If your organization is interested in applying you must submit a letter of Intent package by April 4th and are required to attend an informational meeting on March 25th. 

Recommended for you